The White Hall City Council met on Tuesday to announce upcoming events and the reappointing of two White Hall Advertising & Promotion Commission members.

Mayor Noel Foster announced the following calendar reminders:

The Chamber of Commerce’s annual Easter Egg Hunt has been moved to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the White Hall City Park.

The 16th annual Kids Fest will be held Saturday, April 27, in the White Hall City Park.

Foster also read a resolution to reappoint Larry Cranford and Scott Ray to the White Hall Advertising & Promotion Commission. Cranford will serve a term of two years, which will expire on May 19, 2021. Ray will serve a one year, which will expire on May 19, 2020.