Arkansas

Randy Irby Jr., 300 Hillcrest, DeWitt; filed Chapter 13 April 9.

Monica Crockett, aka Monica Branson, 712 N. Grand, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 April 12.

Bradley

Tamika Dionne Roberson, 1419 Melrose Drive, Warren; filed Chapter 7 April 5.

Ronnie Lee Via and Leah Faye Via, P.O. Box 351, Banks; filed Chapter 7 April 12.

Shannon Marquita Davis, 433 Burnette Road, Apt. 13, Warren; filed Chapter 13 April 12.

Cleveland

Samantha Ellis, 70 W. Second St., Kingsland; filed Chapter 7 April 9.

Dallas

Miniann Sledge, aka Ann Sledge, P.O. Box 394, Fordyce; filed Chapter 13 April 10.

Alcornelius Amos, 1610 Oakland St., Fordyce; filed Chapter 13 April 12.

Desha

Kirk Lane Hill, dba Kirk Hill Farms, 345 S. John St., Dumas; filed Chapter 7 April 8.

Victor Martinez, 7555 Arkansas 54, Dumas; filed Chapter 13 April 10.

Morgan Welcher Jr., 209 W. Beech St., McGehee; filed Chapter 13 April 12.

Jackie Walker, aka Jackie Haynes, aka Jackie Welcher, P.O. Box 25, McGehee; filed Chapter 13 April 12.

Drew

Russell Keith Langley, 335 Elm Court, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 April 5.

Wanda Johnson, P.O. Box 333, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 April 9.

Keuntre Dequn Arberry Wilkerson Sr., aka Keuntre Arberry, 1032 N. Cooper St. Apt. F15, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 April 9.

Vaqesha Lashay Sims, aka Vaqesha Wilkerson, 1032 N. Cooper St., Apt. F15, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 April 9.

Yvonne Washington, aka Yvonne Daniels, aka Shante’ Daniels, P.O. Box 52, Monticello; filed Chapter 13 April 10.

Andrew Williams, 981 Highway 159 S, Dermott; filed Chapter 7 April 11.

Grant

James R. Berryhill and Jimmilea G. Berryhill, 1338 Gray Loop, Leola; filed Chapter 13 April 5.

Jada M. Lawrence, aka Jada Pickens, 163 Dogwood Drive, Sheridan; filed Chapter 7 April 8.

Jefferson

Maurice Bearden, 415 St. Raphael Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 April 5.

Peggie Lorraine Hence-Jones, aka Peggie Hence, 10521 Princeton Pike, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 April 5.

Toya Luckett, 1105 Brentwood Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 April 7.

Catherine JoAnn Simmons, 4301 W. 18th Ave., Apt. 108D, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 April 9.

Les’Quincia Shomier Smith, 2301 Diane Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 April 10.

Jazzmin Dean, 1000 Rosswood Colony Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 April 11.

Lashawn Ross, aka Lashawn Oglesby, 1000 Rosswood Colony Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 April 11.