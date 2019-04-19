Arkansas

Big Jons Smoke Shack LLC was incorporated by Jon David Houghton, 10 Ryan Road, Humphrey, April 9.

Cleveland

Main Street Nutrition LLC was incorporated by Sandra Coleman, 3290 Mt. Elba, Rison, April 9.

Desha

To The Ends Of The Earth Ministries was incorporated by Shane J. Whiteacre, 1407 N. Third St., McGehee, April 10.

Jefferson

AR Natural Apiaries LLC was incorporated by Jeremy Stevens, 7209 Sheridan Road, #100, White Hall, April 9.

Clifford Blackwell LLC was incorporated by Clifford L. Blackwell, 213 School St., Wabbaseka, April 12.

LD Finance LLC was incorporated by Robert M. Woodruff, 115 Overland Trail, White Hall, April 8.

LNR Staffing LLC was incorporated by Lisa Ruth, 10132 Princeton Pike, Pine Bluff, April 10.

Millionaire Potential Cce LLC was incorporated by Crystal Rainey, 1800 Edmar Drive, Pine Bluff, April 11.

Pine Bluff Beauty & Barber Extravaganza LLC was incorporated by John C. Smith III, 3001 Miramar Drive, Pine Bluff, April 10.

Pinebluff Empire Pbe was incorporated by La’dreka Rauls, 4004 Old Warren Road, Pine Bluff, April 10.

QM Tires LLC was incorporated by Sahibzada Qureshi, 10902 U.S. 270, White Hall, April 9.

The Clayton Group LLC was incorporated by Melvin D. Clayton, 414 University Drive, Pine Bluff, April 11.