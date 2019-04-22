Gore residents will cast their ballots to determine whether to renew a franchise May 14.

In the town of Gore special election May 14, residents will be voting for or against granting franchise rights to Oklahoma Gas & Electric Co., according to a sample ballot provided by the Sequoyah County Election Board. This would also give OG&E the right to build, maintain and operate a system of poles, wires, conduits and other facilities and equipment in, upon, across, under and over the streets, alleys, public grounds or ways in Gore for such purposes. The franchise rights would be for 25 years.

Friday was the last day to register to vote in the May 14 special elections in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board website. May 8 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. Early voting will take place May 9-10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters can cast early ballots at the Sequoyah County Election Board office at 110 E. Creek Ave. in Sallisaw. Election Day voting will take place at the Senior Citizens' Center at 313 Steve Owens Road in Gore and the West Tenkiller Fire Department at 446027 E. Lakeview Drive in Gore.