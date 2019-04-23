Urologic Specialists of Arkansas moved into its new clinic Monday at Mercy Tower West.

The new clinic offers twice as much space. With 5,000 square feet, the clinic that got its start locally in 2013 has increased the number of exam rooms from four to 10 and made room for additional providers.

The specialists have provided round-the-clock urology care to patients in the River Valley, and become one of the most comprehensive urologic and urologic subspecialty practices in the state.

“We are excited to be able to expand the services we offer in the River Valley,” Matt Keep, Urologic Specialists CEO, said in a news release. “Obviously, there is a significant demand for urology in the community as we’ve experienced substantial growth every year.”

Keep said the new location will allow the clinic to effectively double the amount of appointments available each day and hopefully reduce the wait time to get an appointment.

The new clinic opened Monday in Mercy Tower West, 6801 Rogers Ave., Suite 202. The clinic was previously on South 74th Street.

The new location also offers radiology and lab services in the building for greater convenience for patients.

The 10 board certified medical doctor urologists practicing in the Fort Smith clinic include: Dr. Jeremy Carrico, general urology; Dr. Stephen Confer, pediatric and general urology, renal transplant surgery; Dr. Kevin Gancarczyk, general urology and men’s health; Dr. Shaun Grewal, general urology and urologic cancers; Dr. Sunshine Murray, female pelvic medicine; Dr. Joseph Padalino, general urology; Dr. Curt Powell, female pelvic medicine; Charles Pritchard, general urology and men’s health; and Dr. Michael Wilkin, general urology.

Gina Null, APRN, and Lauren Deckelman, PA-C, also recently joined Urologic Specialists of Arkansas.