Since 2012, the Belk Charity Sale has contributed nearly $60 million in donations to more than 6,000 nonprofits across the South.

Just in time for spring, the Belk Charity Sale returns offering customers exclusive discounts on top designer brands and the opportunity to support local charities in Stuttgart.

This shopping event will take place on Saturday, May 4 beginning at 7 a.m. and the first 100 customers in each store will receive a Belk gift card ranging from $5 to $1,500.

All stores across Belk’s 16-state footprint are participating in the Spring Charity Sale, each partnering with organizations in the communities they call home.

The Stuttgart charity partners include PCCUA, Progressive Church, Stuttgart Rotary and the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie.

To access the event, customers must purchase a $5 ticket and that $5 will be deducted from their total purchase when they return to shop on May 4. Tickets can be obtained from partnering charities, and 100 percent of those proceeds will stay with that organization.

Tickets can also be purchased directly from Belk, and those proceeds will be divided among that store’s partner charities.

Partner charities can be contacted at:

PCC-870-673-4201,Leann Hotchkins-lahotchkins@pccua.edu

Progressive Church, 870-830-3524-Anna Hicks-ahicks@prgressivechruch.com

Rotary Club,870-673-4201- Renee Robinson-beverlywest41@yahoo.com

Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie-870-673-7001-Gena Seidenschwarz-seidenchwarzgena@yahoo.com