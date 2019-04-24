Because of the threat of rain Thursday, the United Way now plans to holds its Kickoff Breakfast for the Day of Caring at Evans Boys & Girls Club, 6015 Boys Club Lane in Fort Smith, according to a news release. The original location was the Harry E. Kelley Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

The breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. and will help kick off a day when volunteers will help spruce up locations around the area. Volunteers will paint, clean, landscape, repair and build in support of United Way of Fort Smith Area, its community partner agencies and local nonprofits.

For information, visit unitedwayfortsmith.org.