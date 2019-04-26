Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Samantha Nicole Greene, 26, and Desi-Ray Denise Thurman, 24, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 22.

Edward Matthew Wilson, 28, and Jessica Rena Burnett, 25, both of White Hall, recorded April 22.

Reginald B. Golden, 53, and Tamieka N. Shelby, 43, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 23.

Brian Keith Ayers, 43, of Akron, Ohio, and Laura Ayers, 32, of Redfield, recorded April 22.

Walter Eugene Wilson IV, 36, and Marissa R. Varnell, 31, both of Redfield, recorded April 24.

Charles Ray Hattley, 44, and Eanisha Renee Fields, 40, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 24.

Charles Robinson Jr., 34, of Tucker, and Brittney Turner, 30, of North Little Rock, recorded April 25.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Robby Davis v. Whitney Davis, granted April 18.

Leah McGinnis v. Brandon McGinnis, granted April 22.

Jennifer Monk v. Mike Monk, granted April 23.

Shameika Price v. Jabbar Spellman, granted April 23.