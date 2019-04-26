Storms felled several trees in Hot Springs Village in the past week. Another complainant said silt washed into a lake from a newly cleared lot.

Also, the public is reminded that under state law people do not have the right to disrupt a public meeting, and should follow guidelines for public discussion.



April 10

An officer responded to a call about a possible break-in at a Highway 5 East Gate business at 2:18 a.m. He found glass breakage on back and one side. At 3:22 police were called to the business’ Highway 7 location after a caller reported a possible break-in attempt. At 4:24 a.m. the business’ owner said it appeared the same person might have tried again to enter the Highway 5 location. It appeared the second attempt on Highway 5 was also unsuccessful.

After an officer stopped an eastbound white SUV on Balearic Road for having a headlight out at 9:57 a.m., the police dispatcher confirmed by both a Garland County Sheriff’s Department terminal message and telephone that the driver had a failure-to-appear warrant. The driver was taken into custody and his vehicle was towed. But when the officer arrived at Garland County jail, a jail corporal said she was unable to find a warrant, and contacted the sheriff’s dispatch office, which said it had made a mistake. The officer took the man to his Westover Street home, giving him a written warning for a headlight out and apologizing for his trouble.

An officer heard a Pego Way dog barking on a deck. Shortly later, the dog sitter called police and said she would put the dogs inside.

A white Ford F-350 failed to check in at the West Gate, a policy violation.

A Villager withdrew $800 “to get the grandson out of jail in New Mexico” in a scam attempt. The caller hung up when his wife took the phone and asked the caller’s identity.

An officer captured a bat in a Tomino Way home. It was taken to animal control for testing.

A vehicle was reportedly on DeSoto Dam, but no vehicles were found.

A Villager on her way home from work ran off the south side of Balearic Road, 190 feet east of Fineza Way. The eastbound Mercedes-Benz traveled 72 feet in a ditch. Damage: $15,000.

A Quisto Circle resident asked for extra patrol after suspicious activity.



April 11

An officer responded to a report of a verbal disturbance at a Highway 7 restaurant near the West Gate, but it was cancelled en route.

At 8:15 a.m. a gray Dodge Caravan with Texas plates, at 10 a.m. a black pickup and at 12:25 a.m. a silver SUV failed to check in at the West Gate.

A Priopio Way resident told police packages with a UCA flag and a pink Dooney & Bourke purse were supposedly delivered to her porch, but were not there. Shortly after, a Propio Lane neighbor with the same house number brought the packages, saying they had been delivered there.

A Sierra Drive resident said a white Chevrolet Colorado frequently speeds, and today the driver got close to a jogger, put the pickup in neutral and revved the engine. An officer went to the suspect’s home, where a grandparent said she would have a talk with the suspect about his driving habits.

A black truck reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 3:39 p.m.

A Villager received packages with $799 TaylorMade Golf Clubs and a $799 Bose speaker that had not been ordered and were fraudulently charged. The packages were returned.

A Balboa Golf Course resident said a yellow lab attacked her dog the day before, and she saw it running loose today.

A Cedar Lodge resident said her $4,750 ring is missing. It is gold, with two sapphires and one diamond.



April 12

Three dogs – reportedly a pit bull terrier and two other breeds – reportedly attacked a Frontera Circle pit bull in its back yard. It is believed the dogs live off property, on Ellison Road.

A Faisan Way dog owner received a copy of the Garland County dog ordinance.

An Empinado Way man who earlier secured a drifting canoe has been unable to contact the owner, whose name was previously provided by police. He said he has recently received harassment for having an unpermitted canoe, so police called the lakes department to pick up the canoe.

A southbound 2019 Volkswagen collided with a curve sign’s pole on Balearic Road. The vehicle received more than $7,000 damage. The driver said she was distracted.

Police investigated a juvenile report.

Criminal mischief reported on Almazan Way included disrupted flowerbeds and fuses removed.

Police investigated a juvenile report.

A Villager who tailgated in Balboa Gate at 8:58 a.m told an officer who came to her home she had not had her gate card with her, and tailgated in, knowing it was a policy violation.

A man who had sat in a parked Mazda SUV near Lake Pineda since early afternoon told an officer at 7:59 p.m. he had been looking at the lake and drinking alcohol since he parked. He received a ride home. He said his bruises came from an altercation at a Village restaurant on April 12. A relative confirmed the fight had not involved relatives in their home.

Police investigated a juvenile report.



April 13

A complainant said after an Excelso Way lot was cleared, loose silt and dirt washed into Lake Balboa.

Police cut up a Santistaban Way tree, and moved trees on Jarandilla Drive and Mesero Way.

After a storm, a large hardwood was partially down on Ligadura Lane and a tree was down on Alameda Place. Public works was contacted.

A westbound Saturn car spun into a south side DeSoto Boulevard ditch in heavy rain. Damage: $3,000

A tree that partially fell on Calanas Lane around 6:41 p.m. damaged a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban, causing about $500 hood damage.

Police investigated a juvenile report.



April 14

Today’s reports included only various routine calls, including welfare checks and false alarms.



April 15

A tow truck driver from a North Little Rock company told West Gate staff at 10:49 p.m. he would return in an hour to repossess a second vehicle at the same home. Staff recorded both license plates. East Gate staff said the truck had not checked in that gate, either. The tow truck did not return.

A Villager said a subcontractor has been harassing her for payment after her lot was cleared. While it is a civil matter, she did not want the subcontractor calling her again, as work was arranged through a contractor.

An officer warned a Faisan Way dog owner not to let his dog run loose.

An officer went to a domestic disturbance in the 7000 block of Highway 7.

Police investigated a juvenile report.



April 16

A Villager reported fraudulent charges in Detroit, Michigan, totaling more than $878.

A car that passed a southbound bicyclist on Balboa Road stopped at Levantino Drive. The bicyclist said the driver appeared to activate her passenger-side turn signal, but turned left as the bicycle passed. The bicyclist, who suffered minor injuries, hit the fender and went over the hood at 2:46 p.m. Damage: Car $300, no visible damage to bicycle.

An officer conducting a traffic stop heard a verbal altercation outside gate, and found a man arguing with his ex-girlfriend.

A motorist said a Toyota Prius driver in front of him stopped and cursed him for allegedly tailgating on Calella Road. The drivers live on the same street, and when the latter driver drove by the other man’s house, he thought the other driver threw something at him. The Toyota’s driver said other man was yelling when he drove by, but denied throwing anything. Police found no damage on the second vehicle.



