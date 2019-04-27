Drug Take Back has returned to the region, and the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is ready to collect unused pills.

The Sheriff's Office will collect unused prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Barling City Hall, according to a news release. The drugs will be gathered by the DEA for safe disposal.

Agencies across the country in October collected almost 500 tons of unused prescriptions nationwide, the release states.

"Drug Take Back Day is a safe and responsible way to dispose of unused medications. It is not safe or environmentally friendly to dispose of these prescriptions on your own," sheriff's Capt. Philip Pevehouse says in the news release. "Also, it is not safe to leave these medications in your home as they can be become abused, misused or stolen."

Citizens may also drop off unused prescription pills at a depository at the Fort Smith and Greenwood police departments, the release states.