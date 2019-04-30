In his latest election analysis presented at the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association governmental affairs committee’s April meeting, GAC member Jerry Yeric presented conclusions from studying this year’s board election results.

Here is a summary of his report – the full report will be published along with existing reports on the GAC’s website, http://www.hsvgac.com/.

In reviewing election results of the past decade, the political scientist notes emerging trends. And he concludes with his view of the future.

He tells the GAC that resident property owners cast the most ballots since 2010 – despite 60 percent of ballots going to non-resident owners this year.

While participation of non-property owners has declined 25 percent the past two elections, resident owners hit a record turnout this year, at 63.5 percent – a 15.3 percent increase over 2018 and an 8.2 percent increase over the average of the past nine board elections.

Turnout is a critical factor in all elections, he says.

“The practical component is that no candidate can prevail without those who favor their candidacy casting a ballot for them. The theoretical component relates to the health of the democratic process, for the larger the turnout, the more likely the vote mirrors the will of the people and not a small sub-set,” he wrote.

“Elections are the foundation of governance. As pointed out in the (Comprehensive Master Plan), the Village operates as a quasi-municipal government and therefore those elected to the board have duties and responsibilities that closely parallel those of city council members.

“In addition, like all successful organizations the function and responsibilities of the HSV boards have transformed significantly through the years with greater community decisions being placed on the boards, and as the role of the developer has decreased, the demands of the Board have increased.

“These changes are seen in the governing process for board members are held more accountable and are called upon to make more decisions than previous boards.

“There are many elements to an election but two are significant in understanding an outcome. The first is straightforward – who won and who lost. The second is not; to explain why people cast their vote the way they did have a multitude of explanations that are not easily discerned and the rationale behind a vote can vary widely.”

Yeric found that only the 1990 and 2005 elections have had more candidates, with 12 each.

And developer Cooper Communities’s active engagement this year was new. “John Cooper III publicly endorsed three candidates; none were successful,” he noted.

“Third, prior to the election there was a well-organized opposition to the current board, the CEO and their policies. This was led by one of the unsuccessful candidate,” Yeric wrote.

Winning candidates Tormey Campagna, Diana Podawiltz and Dick Garrison were the choice of resident owners.

While non-resident owners also favored the top-two vote getters, Campagna and Podawiltz, they were split in third place for unsuccessful candidates Kirk Denger and Marcy Mermel.

Key stats: Campagna led the voting with Podawiltz 1 percent behind in total votes. Garrison was 2.7 percent behind Podawiltz. Lori Street placed fourth with 2.8 percent (635 votes) less than Garrison.

Winning candidates received more than 3,000 votes. The next three candidates were in the 2,000 range and the remaining candidates were all below 2,000 votes, Yeric found.

Yeric suggests that “events surrounding the CMP, the leadership of the board and the CEO, and the Declaration vote” have both raised the involvement of residents, while leading to decreased involvement by non-residents.

He says that while incumbency is a strong predictor of success in national and state elections, the Village differs.

“Since 2000, 12 incumbents have sought re-election in contested elections and only four have succeeded, and one was the uncontested election of Mike Medica in 2017.

“In contested elections since 2000, an incumbent has less than a 30 percent chance of being re-elected. Therefore, unlike other elections, incumbency rather than assisting in re-election has worked as a hindrance to re-election in the Hot Springs Village board of directors elections. While large geographically, the village is relatively small in population.

“Additionally the various pockets of interest and interactions normally associated with locations – lakes, golf courses, view lots – make the process of communications even more difficult.

Here are his general observations:

• “First, there was a highly incentivized vote among residents of the Village.

• “Second, while resident voting increased, there was an unusually low degree of participation among the non-resident property owners.

• “Third, the factors that drew more residents to vote may well explain the opposite effect on the non-resident voter for they continued to abstain from the voting process.

• “Fourth, the election reflected local polarization that spawned new groups and outside involvement.

• “Fifth, John Cooper III was unable to have a direct impact on the outcome of the election.

• “The question that needs to be addressed is what are the factors that contributed to the new pattern of involvement that has appeared in the last two board elections?

“Until these questions are resolved, the task of governing the Village will become increasingly challenging,” he concludes.



