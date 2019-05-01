EDMOND, Okla. — Police say a naked person fatally shot by officers in an Oklahoma City suburb was a 17-year-old high school student.

Edmond police spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon said Tuesday that the teen's girlfriend called 911 Monday afternoon saying he was "flipping out" and beating her. Wagnon says the teen was shot about an hour after that call.

The teenager's name hasn't been released.

Wagnon says two officers found the teen running and naked and followed him as he forced his way into a home. A stun gun failed to subdue him, so the officers opened fire. He died at a hospital.

Edmond Public Schools spokeswoman Susan Parks-Schlepp says the boy attended an alternative school for students who were behind in their graduation requirements. He had been expected to graduate May 18.