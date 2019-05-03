The Cleburne County Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation, announced the recipients for Giving Tree grants for nonprofits in Cleburne County. The grants, made possible by the Community Foundation’s Giving Tree Fund and the Dr. Bill and Jo Ann Wells Christian Health Center Endowment, with additional funding from the Arkansas Community Foundation in partnership with the Arkansas Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, were presented at an awards dinner held at the Red Apple Inn on April 22.

The awards dinner also gave opportunity to thank patrons, board members and other community leaders for their support of charitable causes in the county. The event opened by giving veteran Board Members Diane Robbins and Steve Lawrence special recognition for nine years of service to the advisory board of the Community Foundation.

This year’s grant recipients include:

Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry. Grant funding will be used to support the “Woods to School” program. The Woods to School program provides venison snack sticks to include in student backpacks, providing a shelf stable source of protein for these students. Breakin’ Bread Ministries. Grant funding will help pay for the construction of a central food storage area, allowing volunteer cooks to readily see all available dry goods for meal preparation for their Friday and Saturday meals which are open to the public. Cleburne County Aging Program. Grant funding was provided to support the implementation of the Drums Alive Fitness and Fun program, which “takes the work out of a workout.” The goal is to promote health in Cleburne county’s senior population, taking aim at Type II diabetes, heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis and other conditions. CAPCA (Community Action Program for Central Arkansas). Grant funding was presented to support 2019 Holiday Food Boxes given to eligible families during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Heber Springs LIONS Club. This grant funding will help pay for exams and glasses for eligible adults and children who are referred from Lions Club screening events. Heber Springs Elementary School. Grant funding will be used to purchase literature for students as incentive for completion of goals in the Accelerated Reader Reading Program and the Lexia Core Reading 5 program. Heber Springs Humane Society. The Humane Society will use their grant funding to provide fencing upgrades for the kennels at the shelter, allowing the dogs safer and separate kennels while awaiting their forever homes. Love for Whiskers and Paws. Love for Whiskers and Paws exists to help the elderly, disabled, veterans and low-income families in Cleburne county to pay for veterinary care, medications and food as needed for their furry family members. Grant funding will help to support these services. Service Dogs of Distinction, Inc. Grant funding will provide supplies and support for individually trained service dogs presented to five local US veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and/or Traumatic Brain Injury at no cost to the veteran. Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Cleburne County. The funding received will provide for two scholarships to low income single parents in Cleburne county. The CALL in Cleburne County. Grant Funding will be used to support basic needs of foster children being placed with foster families in Cleburne county. The Literacy Council of Cleburne County. Grant funding will be used to purchase teaching curriculum and student workbooks for the literacy council to assist adults who wish to learn to read or to read better. The Hedge Ministry. Grant funding will be used to support the expansion of housing available to the ministry’s faith-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.

The Cleburne County Community Foundation makes grants through the Giving Tree Program annually. The next grant cycle will begin in January 20120 More information about Community Foundation grants is available at www.arcf.org.

Arkansas Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that fosters smart giving to improve communities. The Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Community Foundation supports charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create new initiatives that address the gaps. Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $179 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state. Contributions to the Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 28 affiliates are fully tax deductible.