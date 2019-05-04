Every year, high school students sign national letters of intent to play sports in college. The schools host signing day ceremonies and colleges expecting commitments are prepared with press releases, graphics and videos featuring famous alumni to celebrate the new Arkansas Razorbacks or Oklahoma Sooners.

Students not going to college or postponing higher education, however, tend to get overlooked. Not this year.

The Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and school districts hosted at the chamber’s First Friday Breakfast a signing day for high school and college students going to work at a number of local businesses.

“I think what we’re seeing today is a reflection of a community-wide effort to connect kids with opportunity,” said Fort Smith Superintendent Doug Brubaker. “To me, that’s the most exciting thing. It’s central to our mission. It’s what we’re all about.”

The chamber and its community partners worked toward Friday’s celebration for two years. What was expected to garner a dozen students ended up with about 40 students going into apprenticeships and full-time employment and 30 were at the event to sign their own letters of intent.

These high school and college students were applauded for earning internships or full-time employment at businesses such as ABB, ArcBest, Rheem, OKFoods, Mercy and Baptist Health.

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin said there are “a lot of great jobs around the state,” but not enough workers with the personal skills and technical training to meet the need. Seeing the signing day presentation was encouraging, though.

Griffin said the partnership between the various local organizations is “cutting edge,” and the celebration shows students their career choices are valued. Brubaker also said the more he talks about workforce development and the district’s upcoming career and technical center the more he understands how special the city’s efforts are.

“These are the next generation of leaders that will be bringing Fort Smith deep into the 21st century. We are so thankful they’re here,” said Chamber Board Treasurer Curtis Ralston.

More than just degrees

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, construction, health care and personal care will account for one-third of all new jobs by 2022, and there will be a need for additional plumbers and electrical workers.

The United States Department of Education says there will be 68 percent more job openings in infrastructure related fields than individuals skilled or training for them. It also reports those with career and technical education are more likely than academically-educated to be employed and even more to be working in their respective field.

Information Technology, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and construction, a large percentage of Fort Smith’s gross domestic product, are the main areas focused on in this effort.

Brubaker said the program is ideal for meeting the needs of businesses in Fort Smith, but it can provide employment for the roughly 40 to 50% of students who don’t pursue education after high school.

CTE isn’t just for people looking to skip college, Brubaker said.

“We’ve had a lot of focus as K-12 on the four-year degree, and that’s one piece,” said Brubaker. “It’s not a question of ‘or’ — it’s ‘and.’”

The second-year superintendent said some students desiring to pursue a medical career may take courses and earn certifications in order to be more prepared for post-secondary learning.

Kyler Poor from Van Buren High School said that’s his plan. The senior accepted an intern position with ABB where he will learn personal and industry skills before working toward a degree.

“College isn’t for everybody, so a lot of kids who try to go to college will rack up a bunch of student debt and not even graduate,” Poor said. “Going right into the workforce will either show them opportunities without college or show them opportunities that they can get if they (do) go.”