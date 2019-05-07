Pine Bluff police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left one man dead and another injured in the area of 25th Avenue.

Police say the driver of a vehicle, 33-year-old Antonio Martin, was found dead on the scene, and the passenger was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

No suspect information has been released. This is the 12th homicide of the year for Pine Bluff.

"It’s scary to know it could have been your daughter or your son," Elijah Anderson, who lives nearby, told KATV Channel 7, a content partner of The Commercial.

"Someone just lost their life, and it isn't worth it."

Anderson was outside with his girlfriend when it happened. He says they heard at least eight gunshots ring out near 25th Avenue just before 4:30 p.m., KATV reported.

"It sounded like firecrackers," he said. "We weren’t aware what happened at first, and then we saw police."

Police say someone started shooting at the driver and passenger from a separate car.

They believe the shooting started at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Cedar Street and ended at 25th Avenue and Spruce Street.

"Someone dispatched there was a shooting going on," DeAunuana Roberts, a spokesperson for the PBPD said.

By banding together, Anderson told KATV that he hopes the community can put a stop to the violence.

"I’m truly, truly sorry this happened," he said. "Anything we can do as a community to help, I’m sure we’re going to come together and do it."

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Pine Bluff police. The department is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.