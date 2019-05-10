Alma City Councilman John Ware announced this week he is running for a position on the Alma School District.

Ware, whose third two-year term on the city council expires at the end of 2020, is running for Position 6 on the Alma School District Board of Education. His opponent is incumbent Ronnie Newton, who was appointed to the position in 2016. The final day of voting for the school board election is May 21.

The Alma School Board is made up of seven members, each serving five-year terms. Positions 5 and 6 are up for election this year.

The Alma School Board is elected by all voters who live within the Alma School District, which includes those who live in the Rudy, Dyer and Dean Springs areas, Ware noted.

Ware, 38, and his wife, Whitney (Rucker), along with their two daughters, Sullivan and Reagan, are lifelong residents of the Alma area.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the citizens of Alma, and I am really excited about this opportunity to continue serving our greater community in another capacity,” Ware said. “Whitney and I are both graduates of Alma High School and Sullivan will be starting kindergarten as a fourth generation Alma Airedale this fall. As a proud father of two future Alma graduates, I have a deeply vested interest in the current and future needs of the Alma School District, its students, and faculty. It would be an honor to help guide our district into the future.”

Ware said he is appreciative of those who have served the school district for the last several decades, but he believes "it is time to move into the future with fresh ideas and new perspectives.”

“I am running for this position with hopes of serving our community over the next 20 years — the period in our lives when our generation will have children in the Alma School District,” Ware wrote. “At that point it would be my wish that the next generation of leadership would be willing to step forward and serve our district.”

Ware said he has consulted with both the Arkansas Municipal League and the Arkansas School Board Association and there are no laws or restrictions against him holding both offices. However, Ware noted his family’s long-term plans are to move to a larger lot that is outside the Alma city limits, but still within the Alma School District. His current plan is to serve out this term on the city council, then focus only on the school board if he is elected.

Ware is a 1999 graduate of Alma High School, holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Arkansas and a master’s in business administration, with an emphasis in leadership and ethics, from John Brown University. Ware is employed by Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corporation as director of customer development, and he serves as chair of the Arkansas Gas Association.

Early voting

Early voting for the school board election is May 14-20 at the Crawford County EOC, 1820 Chestnut St., in Van Buren.

Alma School District voters may vote at any of four polling places on May 21: Alma Community Building, 114 Collum Lane East; Trinity Baptist Church, 5020 N. U.S. 71; Oliver Springs Freewill Baptist Church, 3144 Highway 348, in Rudy; or the Dyer Fire Station, 309 Washington St.

Since East Collum Lane near the Alma Community Building is undergoing reconstruction, Alma School District voters may cast their ballot at any open polling place on election day.