Dianna Hewitt Ladd has announced her candidacy for the new Sebastian County Circuit Court Division VII judge position.

Ladd, 50, stated in a news release the position was just recently added by the Arkansas Legislature.

"I am very excited that the Arkansas Legislature has added another judge's position to help relieve our current caseload in Sebastian County," Ladd said. "This will mean quicker and better access to the courts for Sebastian County residents."

The election for the position will be held March 3, 2020.

"For nearly 20 years, I have been helping Sebastian County families and individuals through complex and emotional legal matters," Ladd said. "More often than not, the courts are involved. Helping people move through the courts and to the other side of a problematic situation is very rewarding. The most natural next step for my work in the community is public service."

Ladd is currently partner/owner of Verkamp & Ladd, P.A. She earned a bachelor's degree in 1996 from John Brown University, where she was on the dean's and president's academic lists. She graduated with a juris doctorate degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 2000.

"As a judge, I would ensure integrity and fairness are paramount," Ladd said. "It is critically important that Sebastian County residents have confidence that they will receive a fair day in court without politics or favoritism playing a part."

Ladd was born in Lynwood, California, and has been a River Valley resident for about 40 years. After graduating from law school, she resided in Greenwood and worked in private practice. She said she has tried civil and criminal jury and bench trials in federal and state court, and has served as the district court prosecuting attorney for several area cities in and outside Sebastian County for about 17 years. She has served as a special judge numerous times during her career, she said.

Ladd currently serves on the school board for Immaculate Conception School in Fort Smith and is an active volunteer for the Don Reynolds Crisis Intervention Center. After serving as an active member for the Junior League of Fort Smith from 2008-15, she continues to support the nonprofit as a sustainer. She has also served as a member of Women with a Mission for the Mercy Health Foundation. She and her husband, Jeff Ladd, will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in July. They reside in Fort Smith with their two children, Reece and Knox.

Ladd said she received an award for Best Oral Advocate in law school and was in the Times Record Best of the Best top 3 for 2018.