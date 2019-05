An Oklahoma woman has been booked into the LeFlore County Jail and is facing charges she had sex with a student at the school where she worked.

Janet K. Barnes of Pocola was charged with two counts of felony second-degree rape and one count of felony sexual battery. She is accused of having sex at her school with a student who was at least 16 years old, the indictment states.

Jail officials said Barnes was booked into the jail Monday.