Evacuations, barricades and high water rescue teams are in order for a response to floods predicted to cause a potentially "life-threatening" situation over the weekend in Fort Smith and the surrounding areas.

The Arkansas River is predicted to rise to 41 feet by Sunday in the Fort Smith region, which prompted Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday to declare a state of emergency for the state. Authorities prior to Hutchinson's announcement issued a disaster declaration for Sebastian and Crawford counties.

Residents, local officials and Hutchinson have planned a response to the area, including the deployment of several Arkansas National Guard teams to the area.

Sebastian County Emergency Management Director Kendall Beam on Thursday said the situation is "very serious and dangerous."

The floods are caused by recent heavy downpours throughout Oklahoma that have swelled dammed-off areas upstream from Fort Smith and forced Army Corps of Engineers workers to let out more water from the dams. Corps of Engineers workers on Wednesday announced they would release about 215,000 cubic feet of water per second at Keystone Dam upstream from Tulsa.

The river at 10 p.m. Friday had risen to 33.97 feet — nearly 12 feet above flood stage. Beam said water will reach houses that don't usually flood if the river rises above 34 feet.

NWS forecasters predicted the river in Van Buren would rise to 38 feet on Saturday afternoon before reaching 41 feet the next day. Crawford County Emergency Management Director Brad Thomas estimated the floodwaters will rise to four feet beneath the top of the levees in Van Buren.

Beam said state highways 96, 255 and 252 were flooded Friday afternoon. In Fort Smith, floodwaters continued to rise at the already-submerged Riverfront Amphitheater.

Hutchinson on Friday morning announced he will deploy two Arkansas Guard high-water rescue teams — 26 members — to the area for the following week. The teams will meet in the area at 6 a.m. Saturday at the Armed Forces Reserve Center and will launch any rescue missions from there, said Arkansas Guard Cpl. Stephen Wright.

"We’re able to assist residents in maybe getting to areas local authorities may not be able to that have been impacted pretty heavily," said Arkansas National Guard Maj. William Phillips. The high-water rescue teams will work in conjunction with local first responders, Phillips said.

Beam said he has reached out to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management if assistance is needed in the area. Red Cross workers on Saturday will also open a shelter for people affected by the floods.

Beam, Phillips and others on Friday hoped area residents would take measures to prevent their rescues before the floods rose. Phillips urged residents to obey any evacuation orders given.

"If local authorities are saying, 'You need to leave,' please leave. It’s better for your life; it’s better for your safety," he said.

Moffett was one such community that ordered evacuation on Friday.

"If (the river) does what they’re saying what it very well may do, people aren’t going to survive," Sequoyah County Emergency Management Director Steve Rutherford said of the situation in Moffett.

On the other side of the river, Fort Smith residents who live near the river barricaded their homes with sand bags on Friday. Pat Faubus, who lives in the 10500 block of Riverview Drive, said she anticipates about 3 feet of water will enter her house based on estimates.

Faubus' neighbors on Friday afternoon filled bags of sand and placed them in her backyard.

"We’ve taken all the furniture off the bottom floor," said Arkansas Poly Owner Jeff Gosey, whose father lives next door to Faubus.

Regardless of where the floodwaters travel Saturday, Thomas urged everyone to be cautious and mindful of the situation. Beam said residents need to "be vigilant."

"Stay away from the floodwaters and stay away from the levees," Thomas said.