Hope Humane Society will wrap up a weeklong adoption event Friday and Saturday.

North Shore Animal League America has teamed up with the humane society for Global Pet Adoptathon 2019, according to a news release. The Hope Humane Society event will feature adoptable animals and giveaways.

Global Pet Adoptathon is continuing throughout the month of May with more than 2,000 animal shelters and rescue groups across the country and around the world joining Animal League America for the global pet adoption event.

HOPE Humane Society is at 3800 Kelley Hwy in Fort Smith.