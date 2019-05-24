Four youths who on Thursday evening escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center were caught Friday afternoon.

The four youths — Cameron Villa, a white male juvenile and two black male juveniles — reportedly climbed the fence at the treatment center and fled the area around 6:10 p.m. Thursday. They were captured in Saline County, said Sebastian County Sheriff's Capt. Philip Pevehouse.

Authorities after the escape received several calls from neighbors about possible sightings around the camp and Highway 378.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Scott County deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 378 not far from the juvenile facility. Scott County deputies also took a report overnight of a door being kicked open at a vacant fire department building in Abbott. They are unsure whether these two offense reports are connected to the escapees or not, according to a Sebastian County Sheriff's Office news release.

Villa, 16, had been placed in custody of the DHS Division of Youth Services for a felony offense. Villa is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. The identity of the other youths cannot be released, DYS noted. Arkansas Code Annotated 9-28-215 requires DHS to notify the public of such incidents if the youth could have been charged as an adult at the time he or she was committed to DYS.