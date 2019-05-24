Donations through the United Way are being sought to aid in the relief effort of recent area flooding.

In response to donation requests, the United Way of Fort Smith Area is coordinating a text-to-give effort for those that want to make a monetary donation to assist agencies in providing assistance to flood victims, according to a news release.

Contributions to this fund can be made by texting flood2019 (all one word) to 91999, or on the United Way of Fort Smith Area website at unitedwayfortsmith.org/give.

Every cent of every donation will be directed to nonprofit programs meeting people’s needs for emergency shelter, food and more in the six-county coverage area, the release states. United Way of the Fort Smith Area will then distribute those funds to the local agencies providing relief assistance. '

For information, email Mitzy Little at mlittle@unitedwayfortsmith.org or call (479) 782-1311.