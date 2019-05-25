RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - The Corps of Engineers, Russellville Site Office has closed Shoal Bay and Piney Bay swim beaches on Lake Dardanelle until further notice. The temporary closure is the result of higher than acceptable E. coli levels that were found during routine testing conducted by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The Corps has posted signage indicating beach closures at these locations. Swimming is not recommended in areas with high bacteria levels. Once bacteria levels are within the acceptable range, the swim beaches will reopen.

For more information on the status of other recreation areas on Lake Dardanelle call the

Russellville Site Office at 479-968-5008, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/#!/usacelittlerock.