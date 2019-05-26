A project to connect Hernando Trail East to Balboa Trail has moved a step closer with receipt engineering recommendations.

Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association recreation director Stacy Hoover told the trails committee Tuesday, May 21 that the public services department had received a report from McClelland Engineers for a proposed crossing on DeSoto Boulevard near its east intersection with Ponce de Leon Drive.

Current traffic counts do not warrant a four-way stop at the intersection, engineers concluded, not did they propose a date when increased traffic might do so.

An intersection that had five accidents in a calendar year might warrant discussion for a four-way stop. Last year, it had three accidents, Hoover said.

Engineers recommend lower speed limits and enforcement, a marked pedestrian crossing and appropriate signs.

If the changes did not produce the desired level of safety, the firm sent a proposal for discussion for a later phase. The schematic outlines a one-lane roundabout, and is not part of the engineers’ initial recommendation.

The committee noted several new commercial ventures near the intersection, including a physical therapy office, a bistro and a small grocery store.

A recent 30-day survey seeking views of bicyclists and trails golf cart users drew 150 responses.

Half the bicyclists said they only ride in the Village, with another 33.3 percent riding both in the Village and out. While 75 percent felt safe riding a bicycle on trails, 83 percent felt unsafe riding on Village roads.

Seventy-seven percent would like to see more trails options for bicyclists.

Three-quarters of golf-cart drivers said they use trails solely to get to a golf course.

Of golf cart drivers, 75 percent just go to golf courses. As with bicyclists, most golf cart riders do not feel safe on major Village roads.

For major roads, half of bicyclists would prefer a separate paved trail, with 38 percent favoring a shoulder extension.

For other roads, 53 percent of bicyclists favored wider shoulders, with 25 percent saying existing roads are sufficient.

In other business, the committee proposed amending its charter to say members will continue to do a monthly safety assessment and and will do an evaluation in conjunction with the Comprehensive Master Plan. The proposed changes will be sent to for board approval.

Board members reviewed and approved updates to the latest master trail plan, which prioritizes Hoover said the department has acquired a roller and plans to roll trails every two months, and when needed after major rains.

Several board members reported receiving compliments on tree identification tags that have been placed by chair Paul Barnard.

Plans for finalized for National Trails Day events. At 8 a.m. Saturday, June 1, recreation staff will lead a walk on Coronado Fitness Trail.

At 3 p.m. June 1, Paul Barnard will lead a nature walk on Cedar Creek Trail. Meet at lower parking lot A.

In April the committee had discussed a “trail walk for non-walkers,” but plans have been moved to the fall.







