At the Thursday, May 23 meeting, the Hot Springs Village Property Owners' Association architectural control committee with chair John Froning presiding, considered 12 permits, and after discussions of each, approved 7, denied 1 and placed 4 on hold.

Approved were:

46 Reddina Lane – Held over from Monday May 20, deck approved after clearance by the Townhouse Association.

209 DeSoto Boulevard – Held over from Monday to confirm color, a shade structure at the pickleball courts.

6 Carpintero Lane – a pergola

16 Bosque Way – a new home

20 Daganza Place – remodeling decks

26 Docente Lane – a new home

103 Alba Lane – a boat dock

Denied was a request for a metal roof at 28 Salamanca Way due to the “galvanized” color requested. That color is specifically not allowed under the protective covenants’ color schemes, which require earth tones.

Placed on hold were a flagstone patio at 7 Salvatierra Trace which awaits approval by Cooper Communities Inc., and, after extended discussion, 3 permits for 8 Adoracion Way. Concerns at this property included landscaping details, setback encroachment, electrical connections and concrete walkways. The committee needed revised drawings.

Stephanie Heffer, director of placemaking and development, said she had almost completed a draft of suggested permitting and inspection fees and would present the completed draft to the committee by email. Included in the draft was a proposed 3-tier fee schedule for permit extension requests.

The next meeting of the ACC will be 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 3 at Coronado Center, room 3.