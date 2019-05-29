The Arvest Bank in Alma was robbed Wednesday morning and a suspect was quickly captured on Interstate 49 in Washington County.

The armed robbery was reported to the Alma Police Department at 10:42 a.m., a police dispatcher said. According to Alma Mayor Jerry Martin, based on a briefing from Alma Police Chief Russell White, the suspect fled in a vehicle north on I-49 and both state and county police closed a section of the interstate by Winslow to assist in the pursuit.

An Arvest spokesperson said at noon Wednesday the suspect had been captured by police. Beth Presley, Arvest spokesperson, said the bank at 408 U.S. 64 East next to Walmart did not open back up on Wednesday as previously reported. Shots were fired in the bank but no employees or customers were physically harmed, Presley noted.

It has been several years since a bank was robbed in Alma, Martin said. Citizens Bank was robbed several years ago. Prior to that, it was decades: 1930s. Commercial Bank in Alma was robbed in the early morning hours of June 22, 1933, the day before a shootout on U.S. 71 with Buck Barrow and W.D. Jones. Alma City Marshal Henry D. Humphrey was killed in the pursuit by one of the gunmen in the Barrow gang.

The Arkansas State Police noted in a release at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that one suspect in Wednesday's bank robbery who fled from law enforcement officers along I-49 in Washington County had been captured.

"During the pursuit the suspect reportedly used a gun to fire on state troopers," State Police stated. "The pursuit ended south of Fayetteville near West Fork. I-49 was briefly blocked during a stand-off between law enforcement officers and the suspect."