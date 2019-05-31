Fort Smith Public Schools is working to develop a long-term plan to handle cleanup and other items of business following the flooding and will begin summer operations today, according to a news release.

Extended-contract employees are supposed to report to their designated workplaces, and teachers are invited to access their classrooms.

The release states some tasks typically reserved for the last week of classes are still to be completed. These include final exams, Chromebook check-in and campus cleanup. The district is working to determine the best way to complete these items, Zena Featherson Marshall, Fort Smith executive director of communication, said in the release.

Featherston Marshall also said the Summer Meals Program is still set to begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday at the 11 campuses “as scheduled.”

Other summer opportunities such as the Extended Learning Campus, summer school classes and transportation are also set to begin as originally planned.

When the district originally canceled school for the remainder of the week, the administration said it would apply for a waiver from the Arkansas Department of Education that would allow students not to have to make up the remaining class days. This would release the district from the mandatory 178 classroom days that are typically required.

According to the most recent release, the waiver has been submitted and the state board will vote on the request June 13.

Students, teachers, staff, graduates and parents of multiple district schools have taken their days off to assist in the flood relief efforts.

“We hope that you and your families are safe and secure,” Featherston Marshall said in the release, stating it would monitor any effects of flash flooding and continue supporting district families through the flooding that had already occurred. “We offer our deepest thanks to you for your patience and assistance as we all continue to navigate this uncharted territory. We are grateful for the work that you do for your students and community.”