The third annual Miss Paris Pageant was held on May 11 in conjunction with the Springtime in Paris event.

The Miss Paris Pageant took the place of the Butterfly Pageant, which was part of the Butterfly Festival that was held for 20 years.

Miss Paris Pageant Director Amy Trusty said she was involved with the Butterfly Festival Pageant for most of those 20 years.

“My mother Luana Cauley and my sister Paula Beshoner were the pageant founders directors for years. When they moved out of town with their jobs, I took over.”

Trusty said she decided to continue the festival pageant tradition when the PACC decided on the Springtime in Paris Festival.

“I can remember as a little girl competing in the Little Miss Paris pageant, and I wanted to bring it back.”

The Miss Paris Pageant consists of seven age groups ranging from 0-19 and includes a $750 college scholarship for the Miss 16-19 category. The pageant also promotes tourism and is open to contestants statewide.

“They shop here, eat here, and stay here. The contestants from out of town love attending the being a part of the festival,” said Trusty.

This year the Miss Paris Pageant had 42 contestants competing for the Miss Paris titles and the winners were awarded crowns, trophies, flowers.

“I am proud to be able to help these young ladies to build their confidence by offering a stage for them to be on and to be present in front of a crowd and judges. It teaches them about competition and that you don't always win, but you always need to try and do your best!”

The winners of the 2019 Miss Paris Pageant were:

Leighton Prescott-Groen 2019 Teeny Miss Paris, Adaleigh Wewers 2019 Tiny Miss Paris, Arabella Rinke 2019 Little Miss Paris, Addison Bartlett 2019 Sweetheart Miss Paris, Brooklyn Akers 2019 PreTeen Miss Paris, Camryn Freeman 2019 Teen Miss Paris, and Kristen Sharp 2019 Miss Paris and 2019 Miss Paris Community Booster for selling 400 tickets for the one-night stay at Mt. Magazine Lodge.

Trusty said that the ticket sales for the lodge fully fund the pageant awards and raises money for the community. This year Becky Watkins of Rudy, Arkansas was the one-night lodge winner. Trusty also wanted to say a special thank you Leighton Prescott-Groen, Morgan Prescott, and Kristy Dunn for selling 370 tickets and Fallon Harless and Maggie Harless for selling 315 tickets.

“Your hard work did not go unnoticed! Thank you all for working so hard to support these young ladies and our community!”

Trusty said that she could not pull off the pageant alone and she wants to thank her husband Rick, and her sons Luke and Andy, as well as her mother Luana Cauley, and Paula Cooper who have helped every year.

“I also want to thank the Paris Schools and Richard Zimmer for the use of the Middle School Auditorium for such a nice venue to hold the pageant. I have many other helpers each year who audit for me, help backstage, and they are Anna Kleck, Jennifer Harris, Ronnye Gossard, Robyn Gossard, Justin Taylor, and Opel Snell. I want to thank Tonya Baumgartner and Maggie Harless from the PACC for all their help with the contestants, tickets, and the paperwork. I also want to thank the contestants and their parents for their hard work and support of our community by entering the pageant and working to sell the tickets and to Scott’s Flowers for the beautiful flowers over the years and Darla and Glen Gilbreath for the crowns and trophies.”