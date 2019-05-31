Lelan Stice, owner of Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy in Pine Bluff and White Hall, has filed a federal lawsuit against Doctor’s Orders RX in Hot Springs that is expected to be heard in federal court in Little Rock this week. The lawsuit was filed on May 22 in the United States District Court in Little Rock.

Stice is asking the court to rule in favor of a temporary injunction against Doctor’s Orders RX, which sells medicinal marijuana, forcing them to immediately cease using the Doctor’s Orders name, terms and symbols in public business operations or advertising, and for just and proper relief in which the pharmacy may be entitled.

Stice said that his pharmacies have taken a considerable amount of phones calls, and the Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy Facebook page has received numerous negative revues due to alleged bad business methods at the dispensary.

“… people have been checking in on Facebook at Doctor’s Orders in Pine Bluff with pictures of the marijuana dispensary Doctor’s Orders RX in Hot Springs with complaints about the long lines, poor service and that sort of thing,” Stice said.

“It seems to be damaging our reputation, so we are going to take what steps we need to try to get this rectified and protect the name of Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy.”

The lawsuit alleges that Doctor’s Orders RX is “in violation of 15 U.S.C § 1125 for False of Misleading Advertising. The lawsuit alleges that Doctor’s Orders RX has used and is currently using the name, term and symbols of Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy in a misleading manner. The symbol in advertising has been photographed and videoed by several media outlets.”

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Doctor’s Orders RX has used the same logo colors as Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy, causing customers of Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy to believe that the pharmacy is operating as a medical marijuana dispensary, and by using the name, terms, and symbols Arkansas, residents believe that Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy is connected or affiliated with Doctor’s Orders RX.

The lawsuit also alleges that the promotion and advertising rendered by Doctor’s Orders RX have “deceived a substation segment of Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy’s audience, and the pharmacy continues to receive phones calls inquiring about its connection to marijuana or a marijuana dispensary.”

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that Doctor’s Orders RX “has not asked for, nor received permission to use the Doctor’s Orders name, which is owned and trademarked by Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy.”

The lawsuit also notes that “Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy’s existence depends on its reputation and ability to attract customers, and the actions by Doctor’s Orders RX has confused the public to the basic business operations and affiliation with marijuana, which is extremely problematic for a pharmacy.”

The suit notes that the longer Doctor’s Orders RX continues to operate under the name “Doctor’s Orders,” the more the public will affiliate the pharmacy with the medical marijuana dispensary.

Stice is asking counsel for an emergency motion for a preliminary injunction, noting that confusion caused by the medical marijuana dispensary’s use of the Doctor’s Orders name has caused Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy to become at risk of investigation by the DEA due to regulations preventing licensed pharmacies from possessing or distributing Schedule I drugs.

The injunction request notes that “time is of the essence for Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy in this matter with Doctor’s Orders RX currently operating as one of the only medical marijuana dispensaries in Arkansas, in addition to the considerable media attention the dispensary has received.”

This has been an ongoing battle for Stice since he noticed the name Doctor’s Orders listed in the list of names for approved dispensaries.

“I noticed it a while back when they released the list of names, and I had people asking me if I am involved in medical marijuana. No I’m not,” Stice said. “We saw the list of places that are licensed to be dispensaries and saw Doctor’s Orders RX. We didn’t know that they would be opening this soon because we are taking measures to try to get them to cease using the name, but we had no idea what their opening schedule was.”