June 6, 1944, D-Day in Europe. It was a time when President Franklin Roosevelt took to the nation’s airwaves and said a prayer for the nation and for the men on the beaches. In part, Roosevelt said, “Almighty God: Our sons, pride of our nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor ... Some will never return. Embrace these, Father, and receive them,Thy heroic servants, into Your Kingdom.”

It’s been called “The Day of Days,” “The Longest Day,” and “The Great Crusade.” Officially it was called Operation Overlord and had been in the works for years.

It was by far the largest amphibious operation in U.S. history when an estimated 175,000 men crossed the sands of death at Omaha and Utah beaches. Canadian and British troops aided the effort with landings at Gold, Sword and Juno beachheads.

The early morning landings were preceded by dropping members of the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions behind German lines in the dead of night. The drops did not go as planned, as men and equipment were scattered around the French countryside. But the randomness of those drops gave the Germans the impression that Allied forces were everywhere.

As the German forces at the beaches realized what was coming ashore, they radioed Adolph Hitler for instructions, but got none. He slept in until noon that day, thus leaving his generals with no direction for their counter movements. Some in the German high command thought the Normandy invasion to be a diversion, with the real invasion coming farther to the north at the shores of Calais. Thus units of men and the machines of war sat still and did not advance to Normandy.

The amount of material dropped on French soil on D-Day is staggering. In his book, “D-Day June 6, 1944: The Climactic Battle of World War II,” author Stephan Ambrose tells us 50,000 vehicles were brought in. This included jeeps, tanks, armored vehicles, motorcycles and even bulldozers. Ambrose said there were 5,333 ships that carried all the necessities of war and 11,000 airplanes involved in the invasion that flew 14,000 sorties.

At sea, ships fired thousands of rounds at the enemy, unfortunately with not much initial effect. Five inch shells couldn’t dent the German fortifications.

But as Ambrose points out, even with all that mighty power, the invasion’s success depended on those 18 to 28 year old men who carried out their assignments to the best of their ability.

The invasion stalled for a time until a breakthrough occurred at St. Lo. Former Hot Springs Village resident John Chrismas told me the city was bombed so much that buildings became dust. It was from St. Lo and other areas that the Allied forces moved in and began the liberation of France and Europe.

My wife and I visited the Normandy battlefields, cemeteries, and many other sights in 2006. In two towns, the mayors treated us to wine and cheese and gave a very sincere heartfelt thank you to America for saving France from Nazism. The French continue to remember the importance of this beginning day of liberation.

On the 75th anniversary, this coming Thursday, take a moment to remember the thousands who died on D-Day and thereafter. May the memory of their service never be forgotten.



