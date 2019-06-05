Fort Smith residents early Monday morning reported a possible drive-by shooting in a neighborhood.

A group of five women reported they received a call about gunshots in the 1400 block of South D Street, where one of them lives. Fort Smith police officers found a hole in a Mercedes vehicle, three 40-caliber shell casings and a live 40-caliber round on the ground.

One of the witnesses told police she heard someone knock on her door very loudly and then the gunshots. She said she saw a white Chrysler 300 parked on the street.

The Mercedes vehicle with a hole in it had several smudges on the windows, a scratch above the rear passenger door and a strange powdery substance on the top of the car.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.