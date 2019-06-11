THEFTS

SOUTH T STREET, 4000 BLOCK: A wallet containing a driver's license, debit/credit cards and personal effects valued at $50 was reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.



ELM STREET, 5000 BLOCK: Tools, a code reader valued at $1,400, a birth certificate and a Social Security card were reported stolen during a break-in.



RYE HILL ROAD EAST, 6500 BLOCK: A purse valued at $1,000 was reported stolen during a vehicle break-in during which a window was broken.



NORTH 20TH STREET, 700 BLOCK: A driver's license, military identification card, Choice Rewards card and credit card were reported stolen.



GARY STREET, 5500 BLOCK: 180 10 mg prescription Oxycodone pills valued at $250 were reported stolen from a building.



CALLAWAY LANE, 5600 BLOCK: A Samsung smartphone and phone case valued at $835 were reported stolen.

NORTH 47TH STREET, 3300 BLOCK: Items valued at $1,600 were reported stolen during a residential burglary during which a door and frame were damaged.

SOUTH 16TH STREET, 4000 BLOCK: Items valued at $2,300 were reported stolen during a residential burglary.

RIVERLYN DRIVE, 1ST BLOCK: Items valued at $800 were reported stolen.

TOWSON AVENUE, 5200 BLOCK: A wallet with $247 cash and a Visa credit card and a coin purse with about $20 in change were reported stolen during a residential burglary.

NORTH 46TH STREET, 3600 BLOCK: Items valued at $375 were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH 23RD STREET, 800 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her mother grabbed a knife, held it to her chest and said she would kill herself. Her mother also reportedly said she would kill the woman as well and took a swing at her with the knife, but did not make contact.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported another man headbutted him, so he began striking the other man. The other man reportedly fell off a porch, and although the man tried to help the other man up, he began striking him again because he came up like he wanted to fight some more. The second man reported he did not start the fight and the first man just started hitting him.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported another man hurt him. A witness reported watching the other man punch the man in the face, knocking him unconscious, after which he began stomping on the man's face. After the witness began screaming at the other man, the other man picked the unconscious man up and slammed him on the ground, slamming his face into the concrete.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

XAVIER CASTILLO OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of furnishing a prohibited article, possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, second offense driving while intoxicated, driving while license suspended, refusal to submit to a chemical test, no liability insurance and no headlights/headlight out.

JESUS ALBERTO ROJAS JR. OF FORT SMITH, MICKAYLA MICHELLE AKINS OF POCOLA, AND MAKAYLA NICOLE MARTIN OF VIAN were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Rojas was also arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, an absconding warrant and a parole violation. Martin was also arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant and a failure to pay fine.

GREGORY EDWARD WOMACK OF ALMA was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

JERRY LEE WILLHITE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to pay fine warrant.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported the father of her child has been threatening to kill her if she tries to date other men.

A WOMAN reported her ex-husband threatened via text message to kill her if she did not call the police and change her story about an incident the previous night.

A VAN BUREN MAN reported hearing his stepfather threaten over the phone to beat him until he died.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

ISAIAH NATHANIEL CHANDLER, 21, OF ROLAND was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant.

CORA LEIGH JACOBS-TROTTER, 28, OF GREENWOOD was arrested on an absconding warrant, a parole violation and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.



DERRICK WILLIAM HOLDEN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury accident and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

DYLAN MATTHEW ANDERSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke warrant, suspicion of second-degree criminal impersonation and misdemeanor possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance.



VERNON RAY CLOUD, 57, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant and a failure to pay fine warrant.



JORDAN LOUIS GILLILAN, 24, OF PINEVILLE, MISSOURI, was arrested on an absconding warrant, a parole violation and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

DOUGLAS WARREN MILLER OF BOONEVILLE was arrested on suspicion of robbery and public intoxication.

WILLIAM RAFAEL LIX, 33, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant and a petition to revoke bond warrant.

MICHAEL SHAWN ASBURY, 42, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke warrant and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man would not let her out of a vehicle and hit her while driving with the woman's two children in the vehicle. She also reported the man threatened to kill her several times. After she got into the car voluntarily, the man reportedly became nervous and thought she was going to set him up, as he has warrants and a protection order in place.

DUKE AVENUE, 3400 BLOCK: A residential burglary and a third-degree domestic assault was reported.

FREE FERRY ROAD, 5000 BLOCK: A basement door was reported broken in during a residential burglary.

A MAN reported pulling a new handgun out to show it off, but it went off in his pants and he shot himself in the groin area.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported she was supposed to get her daughter from her ex-husband at a certain time, but her ex-husband was not letting her do so.