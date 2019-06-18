Hot Springs Village police and area agencies picked up several people on unrelated warrants in the past week.

Also, the public is reminded that under state law, people may not disrupt a public meeting, and should follow guidelines for public discussion. Also, when windshield wipers are in use, state law requires headlights.



June 7

An officer drove to a Hot Springs restaurant on Airport Road, where Hot Springs police picked up Samantha Jo Wallace, 32, no address available, at 10:38 a.m. on a HSV felony warrant for terroristic threatening.

A driver who thought he was using the brake hit the accelerator instead, hitting a parked SUV on Oviedo Way at 10:47 a.m. Damage: $500 and $300.

A Nissan pickup failed to check in at 11:46 a.m. at the West Gate; a white GMC pickup did so four minutes later.

A Sergio Way owner told contactors to leave at 4:30 p.m. and they did so immediately. The owner is unhappy with roof work and will pursue relief in civil court. The contractor met with an officer and said he was not trying to cause a problem and will not be back.

A tan vehicle was reportedly passing vehicles while westbound on DeSoto Boulevard at 6:20 p.m.

A motorist hit a deer near the Cortez Road-Minorca Road intersection at 8:22 p.m. It finally ran off using three legs.

After talking to a man standing outside a vehicle on Cordoba Center Drive at 9:54 p.m., Derrel Gregg Dodd, 56, no address available, was arrested for public intoxication. He said he earlier drank a large martini. He tested 0.267 BAC.

Police making a welfare check at 7:23 p.m. discovered a man who had died unexpectedly on Ola Way.



June 8

Officers went to an Accesso Lane verbal disturbance at 1:41 a.m. The residents said they had been drinking and would go to sleep.

An officer kept the peace on Quieto Lane at 8:41 a.m.

A man living at a Balboa Drive business received notice to quit.

Skateboarders were reportedly in the Barcelona Road and Tomino Way vicinity at 6 p.m. The complainant told police she was concerned for their safety, but skateboarders were not found.

A reportedly intoxicated woman left Balboa Beach at 7:46 a.m. with children in a maroon Mazda. A man with the group who was also reportedly intoxicated followed in a red truck.

A possibly intoxicated man left a Calella Road liquor store at 8:31 p.m. and drove off in a white Ford Edge.

A female officer patted down a female suspect at a business in the 3300 block of Highway 7 at 10:25 p.m. The woman, whose name was not in the report, was picked on a Garland County warrant by a sheriff’s deputy. The woman and another person had allegedly been living on the business’ grounds.



June 9

A pickup pulling a white utility trailer with a ladder on top made a noise after it was granted entry at the West Gate, and the driver stopped to secure the ladder. Damage was later found to the building’s siding, which may have come from the ladder striking it.

A visitor who failed to stop at the West Gate at 1:16 p.m. was escorted to the home of a deceased relative, where he was able to prove he was supposed to be there.

A motorcycle, no description available, reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 2:13 p.m.

A driver said a dark-gray sedan, possibly a Toyota or Honda, was northbound on Ponce de Leon Road and ran the stop sign at DeSoto Boulevard around 5:29 p.m., causing him to swerve and drop 12 pallets of tiles from a trailer. The pallets also damaged his trailer. Other vehicles stopped to help him pick up the pallets. Damage: Tiles, $500; tailgate, $300.

An officer responded to a complaint of a vehicle speeding at Balboa Beach at 6:58 p.m., but a group of people at the beach said they were not aware of a speeding vehicle. No vehicle description was available.



June 10

After a two-vehicle collision at 11:19 a.m. the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram was cited for driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and careless or prohibited driving. The driver was picked up on a failure-to-appear warrant. He was passing a 2006 Honda Civic that was trying to turn. Damage: Honda $3,000, Dodge $200.

A golf cart was reportedly not yielding to traffic while southbound on Cortez Road near Barcelona Road at 1:10 p.m.

An owner of a vehicle partially in Madrid Way at 3:45 p.m. said he would tow it.

After an open 911 call on Lindsey Lane at 4:02 p.m., a worker found his phone had accidently dialed it.

An Acceso Circle resident said someone had switched his license plate at an unknown time, probably in Hot Springs. The plate on his vehicle had been reported stolen in Hot Springs, and police entered his plate as stolen.

After a complaint, roofers on Levantino Lane were told they were within POA work hours at the time, but they said they would quit for the day.



