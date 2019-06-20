Childhood Services at Arkansas State University has announced it will open two new classrooms at Central High School in the Helena-West Helena School District.

School Superintendent Linda English expressed support for the A-State Childhood Services initiative, adding she believes it will help encourage local students to pursue higher education, and potential careers, through exposure to a college-associated program.

The new infant and toddler classrooms funded through the Arkansas Better Chance grant are designed to help teenage mothers continue their education by providing free quality care for their children.

In addition, a parent resource room will also be established to offer young parents classes on the care and development of young children.

The center will be open for the 2019-20 school year.

Prospective parents can contact the Helena-West Helena school district for more information, 870-338-4425.