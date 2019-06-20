The Fort Smith Fire Department is in need of firefighters.

The Fire Department is taking applications through the end of June for 19 open firefighter positions. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and be between 18-35 years old, said fire Capt. Ethan Millard.

"It gives young men and women an opportunity to serve," Millard said. "You help the community. Every day, there’s a medical call, a structure fire."

The Fire Department has the 35-year-old application cutoff because of retirement, Millard said. He said firefighters in the Department are typically expected to complete 20 years of service before they retire.

Applicants cannot have any felonies on their records, Millard said.

"Basically, our job is, we’re laborers, so we need men and women who are physically fit and are able to handle stressful situations," he said.

Millard said being a firefighter offers people "a lot of opportunities," including using areas of expertise in the field. He said people with a military or chemistry background will automatically have skills they can apply in the field.

Firefighters also work two 24-hour shifts each week, Millard said. He said this schedule is good for people who would like to spend time with their families, have second jobs or have hobbies.

The job can also be thrilling at times, Millard said.

"For those who like excitement, going in a burning building is exciting," he said. "We have ladder trucks and rescue trucks that have extrication equipment so we can extricate people out of vehicles."

Applicants will take a written exam 30 days after the Fire Department stops taking applications. They will then take the physical agility test, which tests flexibility, endurance and strength.

"Basically, they’re conducting different tasks that you do on the fire grounds, like lifting ladders, rolling hose, dragging a dummy, going up stairs while carrying a high rise pack — doing all that while carrying a bunker coat, which is our personal protective equipment, a helmet and an air pack," Millard said.

Chief Fire Department officers and members of the Civil Service Commission will interview applicants who pass the written and physical tests. The applicants who make it through the interviews will then be placed on a list depending on their scores and picked to be firefighters, Millard said.

"The thing about the fire service is, you help the community," Millard said.