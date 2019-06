A Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Center will open in Mulberry at 1 p.m. today.

The Mulberry Community Center, 29 Kirksey Parkway, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

There are also FEMA centers opening in Perry County's First Assembly of God in Houston, 2151 Arkansas 60, and Yell County's Dardanelle Community Center, 2011 Highway 22. The hours of operation in Perry and Yell counties are the same.