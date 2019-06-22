Rehabilitation on Ridge Road Bridge over Interstate 40 in Crawford County requires closure of the structure from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews will close the Ridge Road overpass of I-40 to rehabilitate the bridge deck on June 25.

Traffic south of the bridge may detour using U.S. 64 to County Road 63 (Georgia Ridge Road) to the east or County Road 176 (Edwards Road) to North Mountain Grove Road to the west. Traffic north of the bridge may detour using North Mountain Grove Road and County Road 176 (Edwards Road).