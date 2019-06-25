Hot Springs Village police arrested three men in unrelated incidents.



June 10

An officer went to a disturbance at a business outside the West Gate at 11:23 p.m. A dark pickup truck drove into the parking lot after the business was closed. As an employee walked outside to say it was closed, a dark Chrysler 300 drove in quickly, with the driver alleging the pickup had been stolen from him and wrecked. The complainant said three or four people ran off on foot, but both vehicles drove across the highway onto DeSoto Boulevard. A similar pickup was found at a Village home. The information was passed on to the Garland County Sheriff’s Department.



June 11

Two hitchhikers were reportedly at Danville Gate at 2:16 p.m., but no pedestrians were found when an officer arrived.

A Web designer said a Village business gave him a $150 bad check for a new logo. At first the owner said she would pay the service fee but nothing else, then refused to pay anything.

A dog owner at Coronado boat ramp received a written warning for an unleashed dog after an animal control officer had given a group of dog owners a verbal warning. He reportedly leashed the dog along with other owners around 2:51 p.m., but unleashed it before the officer left.

Passerby removed a tree that fell and impeded traffic on Lejos Lane.

An Almeria Way resident was charged with second-degree battery, a Class D felony, after allegedly repeatedly hitting a neighbor he had invited over for supper and drinks. LifeNet took the victim, who suffered facial injuries, to a Hot Springs hospital. Gavin Arthur Kelsey, 34, whom police stopped at the intersection of Highway 7 and DeSoto Boulevard, was taken to Garland County jail.



June 12

An officer controlled traffic for more than four hours, starting at 8:17 a.m. while Entergy Arkansas changed a utility pole on South Barcelona Road.

A vehicle reportedly hit a tan SUV parked at a DeSoto Trail parking lot between 9:45-10:45 a.m. Damage: $300.

A white Chevrolet pickup failed to check in properly at the West Gate at 12:04 p.m. A white Chevrolet sedan did so at 12:09 p.m.; a silver Hyundai at 1:41 p.m.

A Villager received a scam call at 12:20 p.m. saying her Internet Protocol address had been hacked.

A Villager said her sister was making unauthorized charges in Green Bay, Wis.

An officer went to a verbal family disturbance on Segovia Drive.

A silver car was reportedly passing vehicles on DeSoto Boulevard at 3:59 p.m.

All of DeSoto is a no-passing zone.

An officer removed a snake from a San Pablo Lane doorway at 5:30 p.m.

A poodle got loose from an owner walking it in the Medino Road area and ran to its Ponferrada Way home at 6:12 p.m.

A blind and deaf shitzu dog was missing from its Faison Way home at 11:29 p.m.



June 13

An officer spoke to a Castano Way dog owner who had barking dogs outside at 2:29 a.m.

A silver Infiniti reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 12:05 p.m.

An officer gave a Sierra Drive dog owner a copy of the Garland County dog ordinance at 6:56 p.m.

An officer notified the public works department after seeing a water leak near Campana Lane.

A Ochavo Way resident told an officer at 10:21 p.m. he had already told workers it was too late to use a power saw.



June 14

Arkansas State Police asked for help in locating a green Chevrolet pickup with a reportedly intoxicated driver in the area of highways 7 and 298.

After a report of an impaired driver on Highway 298, an officer spoke to the driver at a Highway 7 business at 4:02 p.m. The elderly driver said she was having trouble driving and would be more mindful.

A vehicle rear-ended a pickup truck on Highway 7 near the West Gate. Damage: Pickup, $2,000; rear vehicle, $5,000.

A blue SUV reportedly attempted to tailgate in Balboa Gate at 6:25 p.m.

An officer went to a Vaqueria Lane family disturbance at 7:15 p.m.



June 15

Officers went to a Lequita Place disturbance at 5:45 a.m. A man had reportedly been loud and dressed inappropriately. After a similar disturbance outside at 9:40 a.m., Lee Morris Jones, 47, was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor. He had apparently fallen, suffering a large facial cut, and was taken by LifeNet to a Hot Springs hospital. Later he was taken to Garland County jail. Jones was later charged with indecent exposure, a Class A misdemeanor.

Vehicles were moved from one side of Zarpa Way during an estate sale.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

Dominos players on Cortez Lane at 7:41 p.m. said they would turn the music down and keep the noise down, too.



June 16

A pickup driver who glanced at his cell phone ran off Arias Way around 1:30 a.m., hitting a large tree. Damage: $10,000.

A volunteer picking up trash was asked to immediately move a car parked on a curve on DeSoto Boulevard, at Sierra Drive at 7:11 a.m. The car was facing east in the westbound lane.

While an officer was moving a large metal front-end loader bucket from the middle of the DeSoto Boulevard-Ponce de Leon Drive intersection at 9:38 a.m., the owner drove up, saying he noticed it was missing then he arrived home. He retrieved the bucket without incident.

A black Nissan with Tennessee plates reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 2:27 p.m.

A red flat-bed pickup reportedly was playing loud, vulgar music at Balboa Beach at 5:36 p.m.

A fisherman who passed the “authorized vehicles only” sign on the road to the Coronado helipad and parked beside the road moved he vehicle after an officer spoke to him around 9:40 p.m.



June 17

A Villager in a silver Nissan Frontier failed to present proper credentials to enter the West Gate at 8:25 a.m.

A Manresa Lane man who left the scene of a Barcelona Circle wreck some time prior to 8:46 a.m., Michael James Stack, 63, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to an intoximeter test.

Police went to a Jerez Lane disturbance at 10:37 a.m.

A wooden bear carving was reported missing, at 12:06 p.m., from a home under foreclosure on Alcazaba Way. It is between 4-5 feet tall.

A silver Chevrolet pickup with a business name on the door reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 1:17 a.m. A bronze sedan reportedly did so at 2:49 p.m.

A silver Subaru with a Louisiana plate failed to check in the West Gate at 2:57 p.m.

A Villager reported two unauthorized charges on a credit card, for $56.67 and $54.52.

A Village officer aided Garland County Sheriff’s Department at 8:40 p.m. in looking for a vehicle with reportedly stolen property. The sheriff’s department located it at a Highway 7 store, north of the West Gate.



June 18

An officer went to a Fresca Way physical domestic disturbance at 1:47 a.m. The owner had recently driven to Mountain Home, Arkansas, and picked up the woman, but said her guest is not welcome any more. The visitor was taken to a motel.

A visitor moved a car partially on Lorca Way.

Police investigated a juvenile report.

A suspicious red SUV was reported at Coronado Tennis Courts around 12:16 p.m.

A business owner said a former employee altered two paychecks.

A silver Dodge pickup failed to check in the West Gate at 12:35 p.m.

A silver Chevrolet pickup reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 3:21 p.m.



