A damage survey in Logan County confirmed there were two EF-0 tornadoes there early Sunday morning, according to a post on the National Weather Service in Little Rock Facebook page.

A public information statement on the National Weather Service in Little Rock website states both tornadoes had a path length of 0.1 mile, a maximum path width of 25 yards and estimated peak winds of 80 mph. However, although their start locations were listed at 3.2 miles southeast of Paris and 4.5 miles southeast of Paris, their exact start and end times have yet to be determined.

The survey summary for the tornadoes states trees were uprooted or snapped, a porch and roof of a mobile home was also damaged. Nobody was injured or killed.