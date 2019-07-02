A motorist faces four charges, including DWI and felony fleeing, after the driver fled an officer at high speed after midnight on DeSoto Boulevard.

Also, the public is reminded that when windshield wipers are in use, state law requires headlights.





June 15

Vehicles were moved from one side of Zarpa Way during an estate sale.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

Dominos players on Cortez Lane at 7:41 p.m. said they would turn the music down and keep the noise down, too.



June 16

A pickup driver who glanced at his cell phone ran off Arias Way around 1:30 a.m., hitting a large tree. Damage: $10,000.

A volunteer picking up trash was asked to immediately move a car parked on a curve on DeSoto Boulevard, at Sierra Drive at 7:11 a.m. The car was facing east in the westbound lane.

While an officer was moving a large metal front-end loader bucket from the middle of the DeSoto Boulevard-Ponce de Leon Drive intersection at 9:38 a.m., the owner drove up, saying he noticed it was missing then he arrived home. He retrieved the bucket without incident.

A black Nissan with Tennessee plates reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 2:27 p.m.

A red flat-bed pickup reportedly was playing loud, vulgar music at Balboa Beach at 5:36 p.m.

A fisherman who passed the “authorized vehicles only” sign on the road to the Coronado helipad and parked beside the road moved his vehicle after an officer spoke to him around 9:40 p.m.



June 17

A Villager in a silver Nissan Frontier failed to present proper credentials to enter the West Gate at 8:25 a.m.

A Manresa Lane man who left the scene of a Barcelona Circle wreck some time prior to 8:46 a.m., Michael James Stack, 63, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to an intoximeter test.

Police went to a Jerez Lane disturbance at 10:37 a.m.

A wooden bear carving was reported missing at 12:06 p.m., from a home under foreclosure on Alcazaba Way. It is between 4-5 feet tall.

A silver Chevrolet pickup with a business name on the door reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 1:17 a.m. A bronze sedan reportedly did so at 2:49 p.m.

A silver Subaru with a Louisiana plate failed to check in the West Gate at 2:57 p.m.

A Villager reported two unauthorized charges on a credit card, for $56.67 and $54.52.

A Village officer aided the Garland County Sheriff’s Department at 8:40 p.m. in looking for a vehicle with reportedly stolen property. The sheriff’s department located it at a Highway 7 store, north of the West Gate.



June 18

An officer went to a Fresca Way physical domestic disturbance at 1:47 a.m.

The owner had driven to Mountain Home, Arkansas, and picked up the woman, but said her guest is not welcome any more. The visitor was taken to a motel.

A visitor moved a car partially on Lorca Way.

Police investigated a juvenile report.

A suspicious red SUV was reported at Coronado Tennis Courts around 12:16 p.m.

A business owner said a former employee altered two paychecks.

A silver Dodge pickup failed to check in the West Gate at 12:35 p.m.

A silver Chevrolet pickup reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 3:21 p.m.



June 19

In a scam, a man claiming to be “Carlos from Apple support” called a Villager, told her that her phone had been hacked and enticed her to buy three $500 gift cards.

A gray Chevrolet pickup failed to check in the West Gate at 10:07 a.m. and a gold Chevrolet Impala did so at 11:04 a.m.

An officer stopped a black Chevrolet pickup with expired tags at 11:31 a.m. The driver was cited for fictitious tags and failure to register.

An officer kept the peace on Fineza Way while a landlord handed a tenant a notice to quit.

A Villager told police someone transferred $55,000 from her investment account in San Antonio to another account on June 18, then withdrew it. $7,680 was transferred the next day.

A party barge owner told police someone stole a gray 16-gallon gas tank, with 16 gallons of gas. He last saw the tank at 5 p.m. June 18. Loss: $120. Several other boats were missing tanks. The officer could only reach one owner, who said he had had a 30-gallon tank half full of gas.

An elderly motorist who stopped at an Ona Lane home at 8:48 p.m. during a heavy thunderstorm was confused, and not know her address. She did live a block away, and the owner drove her car to her home.



June 20

A motorist who had been stopped on DeSoto Boulevard at Toledo Drive backed into Toledo after a police car passed at 12:48 a.m., squealing tires as it headed east on DeSoto. A westbound officer met the black Dodge pickup headed east at high speed at Cortez Road. He accelerated when the officer turned on blue lights while turning around. The officer found the pickup sitting in the middle of Minorca with its lights off. The driver denied drinking alcohol, but had a half-empty Bud Lite can. During four intoximeter tests the driver purposely blew out the side of his mouth each time, the report said. Brandon Trivitt, 41, no address available, was arrested, taken to Saline County jail and charged with DWI, refusal to submit to BAC, reckless driving and fleeing with extreme indifference to the value of human life.

After a call that someone was cutting trees on Lequita Place and sinking them in the middle of Lake DeSoto, police learned he was doing so an behalf of the lakes department.

A Villager tailgated in Balboa Gate at 8:36 a.m. The matter was turned over to the compliance department.

Someone in a yellow Chevrolet sports car reportedly threw a cigarette out the window around 9:53 a.m. on DeSoto, near Saldana Way.

A commercial vehicle that tailgated in Balboa Gate at 10:23 a.m. was found at Balboa Marina, where the driver was told the proper way to enter.

An intoxicated woman at the West Gate at 3:14 a.m. demanded to have her gun given back to her, saying “the black cop” had taken her firearm at the gate after an argument arose, saying she could get it back when she was sober. It was later learned the incident had occurred at Diamondhead, and the Diamondhead police chief had taken her gun, but she could retrieve it June 21. A man came to the West Gate to give her a ride home.

Two Villagers said someone had taken 100 checks from a home office, with someone cashing a $265 check for “chrome rims” on June 8 at a Hot Springs bank.

A Villager and her family contacted police, saying their mother had fallen victim to scams a number of times.

A Toyota pickup reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 4:50 p.m.

After a 911 hangup call, a Balenciaga Way resident said no one had called 911 and everything was OK.



June 21

After a complaint that a boat trailer had been sitting at Cortez ramp six days, an officer found the trailer at 7:29 a.m. was dripping water from recently launching a boat. The trailer had valid sticker.

Vehicles were moved at Mesero Way at 1:42 p.m.

A white BMW failed to check in the West Gate at 2:42 a.m.

A German shepherd service dog was taken to the animal shelter, after the owner’s parents said their son was receiving at least six weeks treatment away from home and they are unable to care for the dog.

After a Marinero Way disturbance at 8:26 p.m., Richard Olson, 59, was arrested for domestic battery-third degree and taken to Saline County jail.



