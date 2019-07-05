A Franklin County man who allegedly killed his parents has been ruled unfit to proceed in a jury trial.

Franklin County Circuit Court officials on June 7 ruled that Dustin Jordan, 23, was not fit to proceed in trial after Arkansas Department of Human Services officials determined he met the criteria for a schizophrenia diagnosis and "lacked the capacity to understand the proceedings against him" due to mental disease, according to the forensic report. Jordan, who still has two counts of first-degree murder filed against him from the incident, shot both of his parents to death on Oct. 9 inside their Franklin County residence, authorities say.

Deputies on Oct. 8 found Michael and Kathy Jordan dead at the residence in the 4300 block of Compressor Road. They discovered the bodies after Kathy Jordan didn't show up to work after she told her employer she was having problems with her son and feared for her safety, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers found Jordan, who Franklin County sheriff's investigators developed as a suspect from reports of behavior prior to the incident and ammunition found in his bedroom, near Oklahoma City the following day.

Jordan on Oct. 24 filed an intent to rely on the defense of mental disease or defect in Franklin County Circuit Court. The evaluation postponed his trial, which was initially set for Feb. 21-22.

Jordan told forensic analyst Lacey C. Matthews his mother physically and mentally abused him growing up. He said he moved back in with his parents after attending college for two years and told a doctor he was enlisted in the military.

While in the military, Jordan told a petty officer he was "having a little bit of anxiety" and was admitted to the Federal Health Care Center on his third day of basic training, he said. Jordan was reportedly hospitalized for three to four months.

Jordan in May 2018 was hospitalized at Valley Behavioral Health for seven days from a court order after he allegedly held a knife to his father's throat and threw a homemade bomb in a pond near children. He was then given outpatient treatment in June 2018 at Preferred Counseling following discharge from Valley Behavioral.

Jordan told Matthews he has difficulty controlling his anger and is triggered by "poor treatment of others, endangerment of people, talking about mental health" but has only had anger problems since he was 22. He also said he hears voices outside of his head.

Matthews noted Jordan's speech was slow and that his response time suffered over the course of the evaluation despite good behavior. When she asked Jordan's attorney Ernie Witt if Jordan was fit to proceed in trial, Witt said he has "never had an interaction with him" where he thought Jordan was competent.

Because of the ruling, Jordan on June 7 was committed to the Department of Human Services "until restoration of fitness to proceed." Circuit Court officials will determine his fitness to proceed within a year of his commitment date, according to the court order.