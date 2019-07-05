YW Pokè, the Hawaiian style fresh fish place in Fort Smith, is a new addition to the wide variety of tasty lunch options on Rogers Avenue.

Tucked away in Suite B8 at 4516 Rogers Ave. in the former Vineyard wine store, the eatery is small in space but big on freshness and flavor. It opened in late April.

What the burrito bowl did for Americanized Mexican food, YW Pokè does for the sushi roll. It’s all in there, but packaged a little differently with a few extra options like edamame, pineapple, corn and a variety of sauces — Sriracha aioli and coconut ginger, and a gluten-free hot sauce with two fire emojis called gochujang.

Pronounced "Poh-kay," they say this lazy-man sushi was originally crafted on the Hawaiian islands “where east meets west.” As the YW Pokè menu shows, these dishes “combine all the ingredients of a delicious sushi roll into a quick and easy menu option.” You can build your own dish with a line of fresh ingredients like sushi-grade tuna, salmon and a slew of veggies on top of either white, brown or sushi rice. Or simply rely on the time-tested taste buds of the pioneers and get a signature YW Pokè bowl like the $12 Ocean Pokè Bowl (tuna, salmon, shrimp, crab meat, masago and seaweed salad) with a choice of toppings like sesame seeds, crushed cashews, crispy onions or tempura flakes.

Visiting at lunch on a busy Tuesday, we tried the Plenty Pokè Bowl (eel, shrimp, cucumber, avocado, carrots, edamame and sweet onion) with sriracha aioli, OG sauce, sweet soy, and tempura flakes; and The Duke, with sushi-grade tuna, salmon, shrimp, seaweed salad, jalapeno, sweet onion, edamame and cucumber.

Unless you’re a fan of sweet onions, we’d recommend asking for a hold on those. But other than that, it was good, clean eating with a sizable portion that did not leave us asking for more. Warning from a friend who built his own pokè bowl and got chicken as the protein: It's revenge chicken — served cold. The rice, however, is warm and fluffy.

The space, although small, is cool and inviting and big enough to seat about 20. For those who may not dig modern hip-hop though, it may be best to just order out. In the short time we were there for lunch, many had the same idea and simply used the Waitr app or carried out on their own the old-fashioned way.

While they get a fair mix of dine-in and carry out customers, to-go bowls may be the primary business model. There were no recycling stations in the restaurant for the clear plastic bowls and our plastic water bottle. This could be because a clear plastic bowl with Sriracha sauce would get rejected by the Fort Smith recycler anyway. So, unless YW Pokè has upgraded to a biodegradable container by the next time we dine in, we’ll be sure to say “hold the onions” and just take our bowls home for reuse or recycling.

Hours of operation at YW Pokè: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. They are on the web at YWpokear.com, and the phone number is (479) 308-2666.