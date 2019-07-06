The evening of the fourth Monday of the month came and went quietly at Booneville City Hall last week.

As he had hinted during a special meeting to approve a recommendation to close and vacate the alley between Holden and Welsh streets on June 7, Booneville Mayor Jerry Wilkins called off the regular monthly meeting of the council.

The move appeared to have no effect as, Wilkins had predicted on June 7, the agenda was void of entries, according to city clerk Gayleene West.

West said there were also no citizen complaints the day following the cancelled meeting.

City attorney Johnny Williams was asked during the June 7 meeting if the city could forego last week’s meeting because it had satisfied the once per monthly meeting requirement to which the body is bound. Williams said he didn’t believe they should skip the meeting.

All councilmen were in attendance at the June 7 meeting. All seemed to be okay with skipping the meeting date.

Once a monthly agenda item, hospital officials attended only sporadically initially following Mercy’s assumption of operation of the facility and infrequently.

The Area Agency on Aging is also somewhat of a regular agenda item as officials there report on use of their portion of the city’s sales tax, but they had not asked to speak.

The next regularly scheduled meeting date for the council is now July 22.