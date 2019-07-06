A routine traffic stop turned into a drug arrest late Thursday.

Conway Police Department Sgt. Chad Wilson was patrolling along Dave Ward Drive around 10 p.m. Thursday when he noticed a vehicle "turn quickly" onto Donaghey Avenue without using a turn signal, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Wilson opted to follow the vehicle to see if the driver showed any signs of impairment. As he followed the Escalade, Wilson noticed the driver made several turns through residential streets.

"I felt that he was simply trying to make as many turns as he could, hoping I would lose interest," Wilson wrote in his report.

Eventually, the driver turned back onto Dave Ward Drive when Wilson decided to pull him over because it appeared the light above his license plate wasn't working, the report states.

Randy Loyd Pankey Jr., 40, of Perry "was visibly shaking" as he rolled his window down "just enough" to speak with Wilson, according to the affidavit.

The Perry County man did not have his license, insurance information or registration paperwork when he was pulled over. Authorities soon learned he had a suspended license and active warrant issued against him by the Morrilton Police Department. Because Pankey also showed to be on parole with a search waiver on file, Wilson asked him to step out of the vehicle.

Following a search of Pankey's vehicle, the Perry County man was arrested on numerous drug charges, according to the affidavit.

Wilson first found a suspected meth pipe as officers in Pankey's vehicle. As he searched the vehicle, the affidavit states officers Todd Wesbecher, Delwyn Elkins and Joseph Manno arrived on scene to help conduct the search. Officers also located a safe and a briefcase that had a bag sticking out of it, according to the affidavit.

Officers first looked for a key to the safe on Pankey's key ring, but later found it under his foot as he stood to the side while police searched his vehicle.

After locating the key, the officers looked inside the safe and found two pistols along with "a baggie containing a significant amount of a white/clear crystal substance" and a set of scales.

Both firearms were "loaded and chambered," the affidavit states.

After looking through the briefcase, officers found several plastic bags, including a 1-gallon sized bag that had suspected meth in it, a small bag of suspected meth, "loose crystal substance," 22 .45 caliber rounds, 25 9mm rounds and a grinder.

Following the traffic stop, Pankey was faces six felony charges:

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Possession of 10-200 grams of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver. Possession of drug paraphernalia to store, contain or conceal meth. Possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest meth. Possession of firearms by certain persons. Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture meth.

The Perry County man was also cited for allegedly driving on a suspended license, having defective equipment and for reportedly not having insurance.

The 40-year-old appeared Friday morning via video conference before District Judge Chris R. Carnahan where he was issued a $150,000 bond.

Carnahan approved the bond "given the seriousness of the charges and [Pankey's] prior criminal charges."

Deputy prosecutor Cody Arnold also informed the court that Pankey has been on parole for about 30 days prior to the traffic stop that led to the current charges against him.

Pankey has been charged as a habitual offender and is scheduled to appear next on July 22 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.