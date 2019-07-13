Monday is the last day for Dyer and Rudy residents to register to vote in the Aug. 13 special annexation election in Crawford County.

Ronda Robbins, deputy clerk in the Crawford County Clerk's Office, said the election is being held for Dyer and Rudy annexations. Sample ballots provided by Tim Walker, elections & special projects coordinator for the Crawford County Judge's Office, state residents will be voting for or against annexations of territory described in ordinances passed by these cities.

Robbins said Aug. 9 is the last day for potential voters to transfer from another county to Crawford County. Early voting will take place at the Crawford County Emergency Operations Center at 1820 Chestnut St. in Van Buren from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Aug. 6-12. There will be two polling sites open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. These include Trinity Baptist Church at 5020 N. U.S. 71 in Alma and the Dyer Fire Station at 309 Washington St. in Dyer.

Rudy Mayor James Jones said the territory Rudy residents will be voting on whether or not to annex is about 100 acres along the north side of Arkansas 282. About five or six people live in this area.

Dyer Mayor Bill Morse said the proposed Dyer annexation is for about 200 acres of land north of I-40. The city believes there are at least 100 people, possibly more, living in this territory.

Rudy and Dyer City Attorney Sean Brister said these annexations need to get a majority of the votes, or over 50 percent, to pass during this election. Those who get to vote in this election are those who live in the current Rudy and Dyer city limits, as well as those within the proposed new city limits.