Conway police have launched a death investigation after a man who passed out upon leading authorities on a brief chase Tuesday evening died at a local hospital.

Authorities were called out at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday to the Oakwood Village Trailer Park on East Robins Street regarding a domestic disturbance when one of the involved parties fled the scene as officers pulled up, according to a news release.

Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff confirmed Wednesday that the department, alongside Arkansas State Police, launched a death investigation after 21-year-old Jaleel Medlock died following the incident.

A man who reportedly witnessed the domestic disturbance at the trailer park between Medlock and another 18-year-old woman called 911 on the day in question saying “Jaleel was acting up again and was being violent.”

Medlock reportedly left the residence after breaking a window and hitting the man who called police on the head, according to an incident report.

According to the release issued Wednesday, Medlock “ran from the scene on foot [and also] from officers and at one point ran into a stopped patrol unit.”

Security footage that captured the incident shows Medlock running up to a Conway patrol SUV as it stops along the roadway near . As the CPD vehicle stops, Medlock runs into the vehicle and slides up onto the hood before turning away and continuing to run from police.

An ambulance also pulls up on scene as officers chase after the 21-year-old.

Following a brief chase, officers cause up to and arrested Medlock in an empty lot just west of Fastenal. However, officials said “once in custody, Medlock lost consciousness.”

First responders with Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services provided immediate care to Medlock before taking him to Baptist Health Medical Center, “where he subsequently died.”

“Medlock had no visible injuries and the cause of death is not known at this time,” officials said shortly before noon Wednesday.

Following the incident, officers involved in Medlock’s arrest have been placed on administrative leave and the 21-year-old’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to be conducted.

“As is customary inn these types of cases, the five officers who were present at the scene of this incident have been placed on paid administrative leave while this is being investigated,” officials said. “The Conway Police Department will continue to provide updates to this case as more details become available.”