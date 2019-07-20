The masterplans for a residential and commercial land-use concept called The Curve on the border of Greenwood were recently completed.

Ideas for the 40-acre plot of land at the corner of U.S. 71 and Highway 10 Spur (West Center Street) in Greenwood include trails, water features such as a lake and splashpad, apartments and stores.

The plans were presented Thursday in a Greenwood Chamber of Commerce meeting by Michael LeJong of MAHG Architecture in association with the Greenwood Economic Development Committee and landowner Jacob Burton. LeJong and Cheryl Garner, a local Realtor, are co-chairs of the economic development committee working closely with Burton on the development.

"It's an interesting concept and a feasible, workable project," said Bob Purvis, president of the Greenwood Chamber. "It will be a neat development for Greenwood."

The Curve is bordered in a triangular shape by Cedar Valley Drive, U.S. 71 South, Stallings Trail and West Center Street. While it is not yet in the Greenwood city limits, there is city sewer utility lines on the side closest to West Center Street and water access from the James Fork Water District on the northern portion close to Cedar Valley Drive.

"We're working closely with the James Fork Water District and whatever it takes to get infrastructure there we're going to do it," Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow said Friday. "It's a great project and it's going to be huge for Greenwood. It has a nice northwest Arkansas look to it, and we're excited about it."

Kinslow also said The Curve reminds him of The HUB mixed-used project that is nearly complete on Wells Lake Road in Fort Smith's Chaffee Crossing.

Lorie Robertson, marketing director for the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, said the Greenwood Economic Development Committee has done a "very good job" with its research in creating a portfolio of data for investors and planning for future growth. The city of Greenwood is also making headway in creation of a Highway 10 "traffic relief" bypass, Robertson and Purvis noted with recent meetings held between local representatives and the Arkansas Department of Transportation director.

"There has been a strong respose from the market and the market will dictate how fast we move," Garner said Friday. "It's an amenities-rich development, that will showcase the rich natural resources in the region."

Garner said the landowner has had a vision and passion for the project for some time and the city of Greenwood is showing a lot of support for it.

The population of Fort Smith is projected to grow about 20 percent by the year 2040 for a total of more than 107,000 people, but Greenwood is expected to outpace the region. As noted in a 2016 Times Record article on population growth using U.S. Census data and sources such as the Arkansas Municipal League and University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the Frontier Metropolitan Planning Organization estimates most communities in the region will also have a 1 percent annual increase over the next 17 years.

While Fort Smith likely will continue being the most populated city in the four-county area, the largest population growth locally is expected to be seen at Greenwood with a 153 percent projected increase by 2040.

Greenwood, the southern Sebastian County seat, is projected to have a population of about 24,495 by the year 2040. It was 9,666 in 2015.