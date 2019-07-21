To serve three-year term on board that oversees four hospitals

FORT SMITH – A Booneville business leader and a Paris community leader will join the Mercy Regional Board of Directors in August.

Jerald Baker of Booneville is a Shelter Insurance agent. Paulette Spivey of Paris is a registered nurse. Both will serve three-year terms on the board, which is responsible for oversight of Mercy hospitals in Booneville, Ozark, Paris and Waldron.

Baker is president of the South Logan County Chamber of Commerce and Booneville Kiwanis Club, as well as a member the Downtown Beautification Committee. He and wife Jolene have two children.

Spivey has served in the Paris community for many years. She and husband Tom, who is a dentist, are the parents of four children.

“The Booneville and Paris communities will be well represented with these fine candidates,” said Sister Rebecca Hendricks, chairperson of the board. “We look forward to their presence and participation.”

Baker joins Kathy Swift in representing Booneville, while Spivey and Martha Ullrich represent Paris. The board has two representatives from each of the four hospital communities.

