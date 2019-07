House of Bread Deliverance Church will sponsor its fourth annual youth explosion from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at J.C. Jeffries Park near Belmont Drive.

Children must be present to receive free backpacks with school supplies. Activities will also include free food, bounce houses, slip and slide, music, door prizes and basketball, according to a news release. Details: Marshell White, 870-830-1043, or Saint Mary Harris, the apostle at House of Bread, 872-2196.