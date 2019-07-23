After nearly a decade offering animals for adoption every Saturday in Benton, the Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League has received a $25,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support AWL’s adoption program.

In a ceremony Saturday afternoon, July 13, Petco store leader Steve Wilburn praised the AWL volunteers for their long-time commitment to the project.

Wilburn, who came to the store in 2009, said the Villagers starting bringing animals for adoption every Saturday to the Benton Petco store in spring 2010, or 468 weeks is his estimate.

“They are very faithful volunteers,” Wilburn said. “They set everything up and are always very neat and clean.”

Adoption hours are 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. The Benton store, just east of Alcoa Road Exit 121, is at 20825 I-30.

he Petco Foundation grant will help provide funds for all expenses for services required prior to adoption, including veterinary care, food, litter and transport expenses.

The veterinary care includes immunizations, sterilizations, heartworm treatment, additional surgeries and other medications.

AWL volunteers expressed gratitude for the grant. “The Petco Foundation is a wonderful nonprofit that has supported the important adoption and spay/neuter work of the HSV Animal Welfare League for several years. We are so honored and grateful to be a Petco Foundation partner, and we thank all of their staff for their assistance,” said Angela Nickols, AWL grant committee chair.

The Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit rescue organization whose mission is to place all rescued and surrendered adoptable companion animals into loving homes and to prevent the overpopulation of unwanted animals.

AWL is an all-volunteer organization that works cooperatively with the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association animal control unit as a no-kill rescue to “save them all.”

AWL conducts spay/neuter mobile clinics in area communities, including Crows, Fountain Lake, Mountain Pine and Paron. The clinic has spayed or neutered an estimated 5,700 animals in the past 12 years.

For more information about HSV Animal Welfare League, visit www.hsvawl.org.

For more on the Petco Foundation, visit www.petcofoundation.org and or visit the foundation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag #PetcoFamily.



